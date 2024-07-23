FLCCC Statement of Support for The Hope Accord

In alignment with our mission to empower health, restore trust, and create a better future for healthcare, FLCCC Alliance stands resolutely in support of The Hope Accord. Our commitment to restoring the age-old principles of the doctor-patient relationship through Honest Medicine—putting patients over profits and advocating for truth in science and medicine—compels us to join this critical call to action.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed significant frailties within our healthcare system, underscoring the urgent need for reform that genuinely prioritizes patient well-being, medical integrity, and transparent science. The FLCCC Alliance recognizes the growing body of evidence suggesting that the widespread rollout of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines has contributed to alarming trends in disability and excess deaths.

As an organization of global healthcare professionals dedicated to patient-centric care, we believe that the continuation of these vaccines without irrefutable evidence of their safety and efficacy is untenable. The principles of medical ethics—'first do no harm,' informed consent, and bodily autonomy—must be upheld, especially in times of crisis. Therefore, we call for the immediate suspension of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine products and a comprehensive re-evaluation of their safety and efficacy by independent investigations.

By supporting The Hope Accord, the FLCCC Alliance reaffirms its dedication to leading a healthcare revolution of Honest Medicine. We invite other healthcare professionals, scientists, and concerned members of the public to join us in this pivotal movement. Together, we can restore ethical principles, uphold medical integrity, and ensure the well-being of patients and a more informed global community for future generations.

To read The Hope Accord and sign your name as a professional or concerned citizen, visit their website, https://thehopeaccord.org

About the FLCCC Alliance

The FLCCC Alliance, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned critical care physicians and scholars with the academic support of allied physicians worldwide. Known for its lifesaving protocols for preventing and treating COVID-19 in all stages of illness including “long COVID” and post-vaccination syndrome, the FLCCC has since broadened its scope with the development of various treatment guides for several conditions and illnesses, including sepsis, metabolic disease, cancer, and depression. The organization’s larger mission is one driven by Honest MedicineTM that prioritizes patients above profits and emphasizes long-term wellness via the prevention of disease and the empowerment of both physicians and their patients. For more information visit flccc.net.