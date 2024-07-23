FLCCC Statement of Support for The Hope Accord
In alignment with our mission to empower health, restore trust, and create a better future for healthcare, FLCCC Alliance stands resolutely in support of The Hope Accord.
In alignment with our mission to empower health, restore trust, and create a better future for healthcare, FLCCC Alliance stands resolutely in support of The Hope Accord. Our commitment to restoring the age-old principles of the doctor-patient relationship through Honest Medicine—putting patients over profits and advocating for truth in science and medicine—compels us to join this critical call to action.
The COVID-19 pandemic revealed significant frailties within our healthcare system, underscoring the urgent need for reform that genuinely prioritizes patient well-being, medical integrity, and transparent science. The FLCCC Alliance recognizes the growing body of evidence suggesting that the widespread rollout of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines has contributed to alarming trends in disability and excess deaths.
As an organization of global healthcare professionals dedicated to patient-centric care, we believe that the continuation of these vaccines without irrefutable evidence of their safety and efficacy is untenable. The principles of medical ethics—'first do no harm,' informed consent, and bodily autonomy—must be upheld, especially in times of crisis. Therefore, we call for the immediate suspension of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine products and a comprehensive re-evaluation of their safety and efficacy by independent investigations.
By supporting The Hope Accord, the FLCCC Alliance reaffirms its dedication to leading a healthcare revolution of Honest Medicine. We invite other healthcare professionals, scientists, and concerned members of the public to join us in this pivotal movement. Together, we can restore ethical principles, uphold medical integrity, and ensure the well-being of patients and a more informed global community for future generations.
To read The Hope Accord and sign your name as a professional or concerned citizen, visit their website, https://thehopeaccord.org
About the FLCCC Alliance
The FLCCC Alliance, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned critical care physicians and scholars with the academic support of allied physicians worldwide. Known for its lifesaving protocols for preventing and treating COVID-19 in all stages of illness including “long COVID” and post-vaccination syndrome, the FLCCC has since broadened its scope with the development of various treatment guides for several conditions and illnesses, including sepsis, metabolic disease, cancer, and depression. The organization’s larger mission is one driven by Honest MedicineTM that prioritizes patients above profits and emphasizes long-term wellness via the prevention of disease and the empowerment of both physicians and their patients. For more information visit flccc.net.
No mistakes have been made since 2020, a well crafted plan is been executed as we speak.
Let's stop playing ostrich and deal with the global strategy first, instead of fighting tactical battles.
“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”
― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
Below is a poem by Margaret Alice.
I submit the while I have HOPE for the future of healthcare, the current system will actually have to collapse, which I anticipate will happen with the coming economic implosion. Out of those ashes where entitlements and 3rd party payers are gone, we will seek out interventions and therapies that have been shown to be efficacious not those marketed by Big Pharma and pushed by captured 3 letter agencies.
How long will it take for the dust to settle after the economic implosion I can't say.
“The Armenian genocide was not a mistake; Holodomor was not a mistake; the Final Solution was not a mistake; the Killing Fields was not a mistake; the Great Leap Forward was not a mistake. Name your genocide it was not a mistake - that in includes the Great Democide of the 2020’s, to imply otherwise is to give “them” the out they are seeking.
“It was not botched; it was not bungled; it was not a blunder; it was not incompetence; it was not lack of knowledge; it was not spontaneous mass hysteria. The planning occurred in plain sight; the planning is still occurring in plain sight.
“The philanthropaths bought the science; the modelers projected the lies; testers concocted the crisis; the NGOs leased the academics; the scientists fabricated the findings; the mouth-pieces spewed the talking points; the organizations declared the emergency; the governments erected the walls; the departments rewrote the rules; the governors quashed the rights; the politicians passed the laws; the bankers installed the control grid; the stooges ordered the money; the DoD placed the orders; the corporations fulfilled their contracts; the regulators approved the solution; the laws shielded the contractors the agencies ignored the signals; the behemoths consolidated the media; the psychologists crafted the messaging; the propogandists chanted the slogans; the fact-chokers smeared the dissidents; the censors silenced the questioners; jack-boots stomped the dissenters; the tyrants summoned; the puppeteers jerked; the puppets danced; the colluders implemented; the doctors ordered; the hospitals administered; the menticide is scripted; the bamboozled leaded; the totalitarianized bullied; the COVIDians tattled; the parents surrendered; the good citizens believed and forgot.
“This was calculated; this was formulated; this was focused grouped; this was articulated; this was manufactured; this was falsified; this was coerced; this was invective; this was denied.
“We were terrorized; we were isolated; we were gas lite; we were dehumanized; we were wounded; we were killed. Don’t let them get away with it. Don’t let them get away with it. Don’t let them get away with it.”
---- by Margaret Anna Alice.