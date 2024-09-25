Your host tonight, Dr. Jordan Vaughan interviews five time Emmy award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson.

Sharyl has had Dr. Jordan Vaughan and Dr. Pierre Kory on her own show Full Measure.

It was a great show.

Tonight’s show, this time with Dr. Jordan Vaughan, senior fellow, microvascular disease, as host, promises to be just as brilliant.

Sharyl started her dive down the vaccine rabbit hole started with the attempted re-introduction of the Smallpox vaccine around 2001/2002.

So she’s been digging up singularly revealing, award-winning, vaccine dirt for a long time now.

That is why, for example, she knew all about the ‘free’ Merck Manuals which she noted as an insidious influence on medical students (in our headline quote) in a recent interview on the HighWire.

Tonight there’s so much more to talk about!

Up for discussion is “The Dark Side of Big Pharma”, her new book Follow The $cience , How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails.

We can’t wait to see you there.

Join us tonight at 7pm EDT.

If you prefer the Rumble Livestream, here’s your link for tonight’s Rumble Livestream link.

And tonight you can also join us on our new X Livestream. Our X is here. (We can’t give a link early, unfortunately.)

If you prefer Zoom, but your Zoom reminder hasn’t arrived, please re-register with your same original email here. And you’ll get your Zoom link immediately.

Tonight it’s going to be dark, but it’s much more about those who bravely, unwaveringly and determinedly continue to shine that wonderfully revealing ‘Honest Medicine’ light.

Join us tonight at 7pm EDT to find out. See you there.