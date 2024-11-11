Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: U.S. election results set the stage for a tectonic shift in public health policy away from centralized FDA-CDC-Big Pharma ‘sick-care.’

Beginning of the End, or End of the Beginning of Our Long (COVID) Nightmare?

"My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over. Our Constitution works; our great Republic is a Government of laws and not of men. Here the people rule.”

Gerald R. Ford, the 38th President of the United States, speaking immediately after President Richard Nixon resigned in August 1974.

Broken Medical Systems: A Path Forward

FLCCC Board member Dr. Chris Martenson of Peak Prosperity, joined by Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Kat Lindley, and Brownstone Institute Founder Jeffrey Tucker, approached the discussion with cautious optimism. Reflecting on their recent gathering at “The New Resistance,” a Brownstone event that blended hope and hard truths, they demonstrated deep, thoughtful engagement with the systemic issues plaguing healthcare.

From ‘Wealth and Hellness,’ to ‘Health and Wellness’ — Dr. Ryan Cole

WAT? “The CDC Planned Quarantine Camps Nationwide”

Jeffrey Tucker on the CDC’s abandoned plan to usher in 1984 — also known as the “Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings.”

“Consider the vaccine passports alone. Six cities were locked down to include only the vaccinated in public indoor places. They were New York City, Boston, Chicago, New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and Seattle. The plan was to enforce this with a vaccine passport. It broke. Once the news leaked that the shot didn’t stop infection or transmission, the planners lost public support and the scheme collapsed.”

Make America Healthy Again Suggestion Box

Thank You — FLCCC Army!

