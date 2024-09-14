While recent headlines focus on the ban of X.com after Elon Musk's latest controversy, a more pressing issue is quietly unfolding in Brazil—the country's strict childhood vaccine mandate, which remains firmly in place as 2024 draws to a close. With medical freedom increasingly under threat, the need for open dialogue has never been more urgent.

In this critical moment, FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Jennifer Hibberd from Canada and Drs. Carlos Nigro and Ana Cristina Ferretti from Brazil join host Dr. Joseph Varon to discuss the escalating issue of medical censorship. Fresh from the 3rd Annual World Congress of Doctors for Life in Brazil, they’ll explore how censorship is impacting healthcare across the nation and beyond. This vital conversation will shed light on the challenges doctors and patients face when governments stifle medical freedom.

Brazil has long been a crucial partner for the FLCCC. From Dr. Flávio A. Cadegiani’s contributions to our first COVID protocols to Dr. Lucy Kerr’s landmark ivermectin study, co-authored with FLCCC's Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Cadegiani, and Dr. Jennifer Hibberd, our ties to Brazil run deep. With multiple Senior Fellows leading the charge, and the country’s ongoing battle with medical censorship, Brazil stands as a key battleground for our mission to protect medical autonomy.

As one of the few places in the world still enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children as young as six months, Brazil is at the forefront of this fight—making it the perfect place for the FLCCC to stand firm and continue the push for transparency and freedom in medicine.

The State of Freedom of Speech in Brazil

In recent years, Brazil has witnessed a disturbing rise in censorship, with free speech under constant attack. Dr. Ana Cristina Ferretti highlighted the growing concerns about the state's control over communication platforms, describing how Brazilians are losing their right to free expression. “Our freedom of expression is being banished,” she said, noting that the 2022 and 2024 elections have only intensified government scrutiny, especially under the influence of Justice Alexandre de Moraes and his court orders targeting dissenting voices.

Ana Cristina emphasized how the suspension of social media platforms like X has not only harmed individual freedom but has had significant economic repercussions. A former president of the National Bank of Development estimated that blocking platforms would cost Brazil 70 billion reals over five years. This form of censorship affects not just political discourse but also the day-to-day lives of Brazilians, who are unable to access vital information.

She also drew parallels between Brazil's current situation and the experiences of other nations in Latin America and beyond. The relentless effort to censor opposition, fueled by fake news narratives and government overreach, copies the playbook seen in other authoritarian regimes. With Elon Musk’s X at the center of Brazil’s censorship debate, 2024 looks to be another critical year for the future of free speech in the country.

Will the role of court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and other political figures like President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will continue to shape the landscape of freedom and democracy in Brazil? This question is important for many reasons, not least of which is healthcare.

Brazil: The Only Country with a Vaccine Mandate for Children as Young as 6 Months

“Our freedom to choose is being taken away,” Dr. Ana Cristina Ferretti said when discussing the Brazilian government’s vaccine mandate for children. In Brazil, parents are obligated to vaccinate their children as young as 6 months, making it the only country in the world with such a stringent requirement. Ana explained,

“If parents don’t comply, they are not free to choose—there are real consequences.”

This 2024 mandate has been a significant source of controversy, particularly with concerns over its enforcement.

Dr. Joseph Varon echoed her concerns, stating, “It’s ridiculous. We know what vaccines can do, and now we’re giving them to children without any studies on the efficacy and safety in that age group.” This mandate forces parents into a difficult position: Do they skip vaccinations and risk losing access to essential public services like healthcare and schooling?

The issue of mandatory vaccinations, especially for children, remains a heated topic in Brazil and continues to raise questions about medical autonomy and the role of government in personal health decisions.

How has Censorship Impacted Doctors and Scientists in Brazil?

Censorship in Brazil has significantly hindered the ability of doctors and scientists to freely share their knowledge and findings, particularly when it comes to treatments like ivermectin and COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Carlos Nigro explained how platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook have blocked content from Doctors for Life since 2020. “All the interviews I gave to these channels were deleted,” he said, adding that this is a common issue for those criticizing the World Health Organization or discussing alternative treatments.

This censorship creates additional barriers for professionals trying to educate the public. As Dr. Nigro noted, “Doctors here in Brazil, and in many parts of the world, cannot talk about vaccines or COVID-19 treatments.” The situation in Brazil mirrors challenges faced by doctors in America and Europe, where censorship persists, even in the face of growing public awareness.

Thinking About Using a VPN in Brazil? Not So Fast…

First, there was the Great Firewall of China. Now, Brazil has erected its own digital barrier, blocking access to popular sites like Rumble and X. While many turn to VPNs as a workaround for restricted access, it’s not that simple in Brazil. As Dr. Carlos Nigro explained, “If you make a comment on X from Brazil, they will know you are using a VPN.”

The consequences? A hefty fine of $10,000 per comment made while using a VPN. This level of digital surveillance adds yet another layer to the already severe censorship landscape in Brazil, where accessing blocked platforms like Rumble or X can come at a steep cost.

Your Friendly Brazilian Freedom Fighters

Dr. Ana Cristina Ferretti

Dr. Ana Cristina Ferretti is an integrative psychiatrist from Brazil, passionately advocating for medical freedom and autonomy. She has been at the forefront of the fight against censorship in Brazil, using her expertise in neuroscience and self-transformation to help people navigate the mental health challenges caused by manipulation and misinformation. Her voice has been instrumental in exposing the truth about the dangers of medical overreach and vaccine mandates in Brazil. She is also a FLCCC Senior Fellow in Psychiatry and Integrative Medicine.

Dr. Carlos Nigro

Dr. Carlos Nigro is a renowned otolaryngologist and integrative health specialist from Brazil. As a Senior Fellow of FLCCC on otolaryngology and a key figure in Doctors for Life, Dr. Nigro has been a leading voice in the fight against medical censorship. His extensive contributions to both medicine and public health advocacy have made him a central figure in Brazil's ongoing battle for transparency, especially regarding vaccine mandates and treatment protocols.

Gustavo Gayer

Ana Cristina introduced Gustavo Gayer, a Brazilian politician and staunch defender of free speech. He has been a vocal critic of the government’s restrictions on medical professionals and the media, challenging the censorship that silences those who oppose mainstream narratives. Gayer’s efforts highlight the intersection between political freedom and the right to medical autonomy in Brazil.

Dr. Eduardo Bastos Moreira Lima

Dr. Eduardo Bastos is a lawyer and hero in the fight for justice for vaccine and medication victims in Brazil. As a key figure in the Brazilian Association of Vaccine and Medication Victims (Abra Vaca), he has worked tirelessly to establish support systems for those impacted by vaccine injuries, despite the widespread censorship that attempts to suppress these stories.

And Many More…

Brazil’s fight against censorship extends beyond these individuals, with a growing community of doctors, politicians, journalists, and activists who continue to expose the truth and demand transparency. Figures like Dr. Victor Villia, a forensic pathologist, and independent journalist Felipe Rafael are also playing crucial roles in pushing back against the suppression of free speech and medical freedom in the country.

3rd Global Congress of Doctors for Life

At the 3rd Annual World Congress, Doctors for Life in Brazil, a gathering of medical professionals, politicians, journalists, and lawyers came together to tackle the rising threats to medical freedom in Brazil and globally. According to Dr. Carlos Nigro, the primary goals of the conference were to reflect on the mistakes made during the COVID-19 pandemic by doctors, politicians, and the media, while promoting a more ethical and efficient approach to healthcare.

This approach must respect medical autonomy, individual freedoms, and the sovereignty of nations, all without violating the rights of professionals and patients alike. With nearly 80 speakers from Brazil and around the world, the congress served as a powerful platform to discuss integrative medicine, vaccine safety, and the influence of big tech and mainstream media on public health policies. The entire conference is available to stream (with English translations)!

The Letter from São Paulo

One of the key outcomes of the congress was the drafting of the Letter from São Paulo, a joint statement from the FLCCC and Doctors for Life. As Dr. Jennifer Hibberd explained, “We wanted to express our position and reflect on all the mistakes that were made during the pandemic." This letter emphasizes the need for transparency, the misuse of power by global institutions like the WHO, and the dangers of censorship. It calls for an end to the suppression of alternative treatments and repurposed medicines, such as ivermectin, and pushes back against the digital health passport initiative, which would further erode individual freedoms.

Dr. Joseph Varon echoed this sentiment, stressing that the letter is a crucial part of FLCCC's mission to educate and advocate for medical autonomy, particularly in countries like Brazil, where censorship is reaching unprecedented levels. The letter was signed by several key figures:

Antonio Jordão (Brazil, MPV-LA)

Joseph Varon (USA, FLCCC)

Carlos Nigro (Brazil, MPV-LA & FLCCC)

Jennifer Hibberd (Canada, CHA, MPV-LA, FLCCC)

Natalia Prego (Spain, MPLV, FLCCC)

Patricia Callisperis ( Bolivia, MPV-LA)

Lucy Kerr (Brazil, MPV-LA)

Flavio Cadegiani (Brazil, MPV-LA, FLCCC)

Hector Carvallo (Argentina, MPV-LA, FLCCC)

All Eyes on Brazil

As Brazil faces unprecedented levels of censorship and government overreach, the work of the FLCCC and its Senior Fellows is more vital than ever. From the vaccine mandates for children as young as six months to the severe restrictions on free speech, the situation in Brazil serves as a stark reminder of the need for transparency, medical autonomy, and open dialogue.

Through initiatives like the 3rd Global Congress of Doctors for Life and the Letter from São Paulo, leaders like Dr. Ana Cristina Ferretti, Dr. Carlos Nigro, and others are championing the fight for medical freedom—not just for Brazil, but for the world. As we move into 2024, this fight will continue, with Brazil standing as a crucial battleground in the global defense of freedom.