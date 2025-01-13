This Week: Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for, and then cancels, Facebook’s fact checkers, and says the Feds ‘pushed’ Meta to censor and suppress potentially life-saving information about COVID-19 on Facebook and Instagram.

All Apologies

In a video post titled, More Speech and Fewer Mistakes, the Chairman of Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg, apologized for the horrible idea (and even worse application) of Facebook fact checkers, a content moderation approach that he said had “gone too far.”

‘Gone Too Far,’ or Too Far Gone?

In recent years we’ve developed increasingly complex systems to manage content across our platforms, partly in response to societal and political pressure to moderate content. This approach has gone too far. …too much harmless content gets censored, too many people find themselves wrongly locked up in “Facebook jail,” and we are often too slow to respond when they do.

Starting in the US, we are ending our third party fact-checking program and moving to a Community Notes model.

We will allow more speech by lifting restrictions on some topics that are part of mainstream discourse and focusing our enforcement on illegal and high-severity violations.

We will take a more personalized approach to political content, so that people who want to see more of it in their feeds

Were They ‘Pushed’ or did They Jump?

Later in the week, Zuckerberg 3.0 joined the Joe Rogan Experience and complained the Biden Administration yelled at him and ‘pushed’ Meta to censor and suppress potentially life-saving information about COVID-19 on Facebook and Instagram.

FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Chris Martenson was quick to fact-check the Facebook founder’s claim regarding fact-checkers and COVID-19 vaccines.

When Push Turned to Shove, ‘Zuck Tapped Out

Go and Sin No More ?

From adding Dana White to the Meta Board of Directors to a return to a more sensible form of content moderation at Facebook and Instagram, fellow tech bro Mike Solana chooses to see the good in the pivot.

Listen, if he screws up again, I’ll sound the alarm. But for now? …There's already been a dramatic decrease in censorship across the meta platforms. but a public statement of this kind plainly speaking truth (the "fact checkers" were biased, and the policy was immoral) is really and finally the end of a golden age for the worst people alive. — Mike Solana, Pirate Wires

