This week: Dr. Paul Marik wraps the Rediscovering Medicine Australia tour, Dr. Ryan Cole fights to save his medical license in the USA, and FLCCC Senior Fellows stand for medical freedom from Brazil to Japan.

FLCCC International Fellowship Program’s Worldwide Impact

We are excited to share the second FLCCC International Fellowship Program Global Impact Review, highlighting these incredible doctors and health freedom advocates from around the world!

Dr. Marik Returns to the FLCCC Weekly Webinar

FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Angus Dalgleish and FLCCC Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik have wrapped the Rediscovering Medicine Tour of Australia and will join the October 16, 2024 FLCCC Weekly Webinar for an exclusive update.

Legal Heavyweights Warner Mendenhall and Rick Jaffe Talk with Dr. Ryan Cole

Support Dr. Ryan Cole

FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole's medical license is under attack for speaking out on early treatments and the risks of COVID-19 shots. He has already spent over $100,000 in legal fees defending himself. Dr. Cole has risked so much in service to others—now it’s our turn to step up and support him! FLCCC has launched a $75,000 match fund for his legal defense. Every donation will be doubled, making your gift twice as powerful. Help support Dr. Cole today: https://geni.us/support-drcole

Independent Doctors Deploy for Hurricane Helene Outreach

Recent FLCCC Weekly Webinar guests, Drs. Kathrine Welch and Mollie James have deployed to western North Carolina near Asheville to provide medical assistance to those affected by the flooding and devastation from Hurricane Helene.

Through the aftermath of hurricanes and devastation across the East, the FLCCC is working with teams on the ground in North Carolina and Florida to get much-needed supplies and support to them immediately. We have supplies heading to Dr. @molsjames and the @james_clinic in NC and have a group of clinicians prepared to deploy to areas in need. The concept of #HonestMedicine isn’t just about treatment—it’s about standing by our communities in times of crisis. We are committed to offering support, expertise, and care wherever it’s needed most. Together, we can make a difference and ensure no one is left behind

How a Fertility Diet Could Boost Your Chances

FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman covers the basics and much, much more in this primer video for her latest authored guide, ‘Fertility and Nutrition: How a Fertility Diet Can Boost Your Chances.’

