This week: FLCCC Senior Fellows Drs. Lindley and Biss make sense of women’s health issues post COVID-19, a RN shares her vaccine injury experience in the military, and FLCCC Alliance President Dr. Joseph Varon pens a July 4th message on medical freedom.

There’s no doubt that women’s health has suffered following the COVID era. Here to help us make sense of why, we have two FLCCC senior fellows who know all about the unique health needs of women: Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. Kimberly Biss.

If you want the honest truth, you won’t want to miss this! The two discussed a range of topics, including:

Menstrual Cycle : Dr. Biss explained the four phases of the menstrual cycle, focusing on hormonal changes and timing of ovulation.

Infertility : Causes of infertility such as structural issues and endocrine disorders were discussed, including the impact of mRNA vaccines on sperm motility and concentration.

Miscarriages and Pregnancy : Data on increased miscarriage rates post-mRNA vaccines were presented, alongside discussions on birth control options and menopause management.

Screening and Prevention : Dr. Biss emphasized the critical role of Pap smears and mammograms in early detection of health issues, noting increased abnormalities in Pap smears and advocating for mammograms as an important first step in screening.

Fibroids : Various treatment approaches for fibroids, both surgical and non-surgical, were outlined.

COVID Vaccines and Pregnancy: The safety of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women was debated, highlighting lack of sufficient data and trends in her practice of issues post vaccine.

Better Women’s Hormonal Health in 5 Steps

A Vaccine Injury Meant She Had to Forfeit Her Military Career

A retired R.N. and a medically retired Nurse Corp Officer, she never saw herself as “anti-vax”. While in the military, she took all the mandated vaccines, even when her record said she was allergic to vaccines.

Fired for Refusing COVID Shot, TN Woman Sues —And Wins!

A federal jury awarded Tanja Benton $687,000 — $177,000 in back pay, $10,000 in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages.

A federal jury found that Tanja Benton "proved by a preponderance of the evidence" that her decision to refuse the vaccine mandate by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee was based on a "sincerely-held religious belief."

Australian Medical Journal — “mRNA Harms”

HopeRising19 on X with the scoop on Australian Journal of General Practice:

You just WONT BELIEVE what has just been published in the leading Australian GP journal. I never thought I would see this day. MRNA HARMS

Vitamins & Supplements for Women’s Health

From A to Zinc: the FLCCC Nutrient Guide was designed to help educate and empower people to understand the essential nutrients our bodies need to operate at their optimum capacity. It lists what the nutrients are used for, what happens when the body is deficient, and food sources or supplements to take to replenish the body of these critical elements.

It is written by FLCCC Senior Fellow Kristina Carman, a registered nutritional therapist, naturopathic doctor, functional medicine practitioner, and health coach.

