Welcome to this week's wrap-up of insights, discussions, discoveries, and debates that have sparked curiosity and fostered understanding this week.

This week: From cancer to COVID to vaccine injury, FLCCC represents Honest Medicine and reminds everyone, ‘it’s not over.’

Join FLCCC Chief Scientific Officer and host Dr. Paul Marik for a critical conversation on vaccine injury with React19.org co-founders Dr. Joel Wallskog and Brianne Dressen. Our guests share insights on what lies ahead and how we can better advocate for those still suffering. Don’t miss this essential discussion highlighting the many challenges the vaccine-injured face—and the path forward.

WATCH WEBINAR

REGISTER FOR FUTURE WEBINARS

Simple Changes to Reduce Cancer Risk

“The incidence of cancer is on the rise… It is going to become the commonest cause of death. And there are actually some simple lifestyle changes that people can make that can help reduce their risk.”

FLCCC Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik emphasized the importance of “lifestyle” and nutrition in avoiding and treating different types of cancer when he joined The National Desk.

Ivermectin, Vitamin D, and New Treatments

In an in-depth interview with Dr. John Campbell, FLCCC Senior Fellow, Dr. Angus Dalgleish recaps the recent speaking tour of Australia and New Zealand with Dr. Paul Marik. Dr. Dalgleish also talks about ivermectin, vitamin D and explains how he and co-workers have developed a simple, inexpensive preparation of heat-killed bacteria, (mycobacterium vaccae and obuense), which could upgrade the innate immune system to prevent a wide range of infections, and could prevent a range of cancers.

The Extended IVM-Cancer Convo

Dr. John Campbell extends the ivermectin-cancer conversation, and highlights FLCCC Educational Conference alum, Dr. Kathleen Ruddy.

WATCH: Emergence and Treatment of Turbo Cancers

Dr. Jordan Vaughn Speaks to New Hampshire House Special Committee on COVID

Dr. Jordan Vaughn, FLCCC senior fellow, microvascular disease, spoke to the N.H. House Special Committee on COVID Response Efficacy, on the impact COVID-era shutdowns and mandates had on the quality and delivery of healthcare services. Committee members touted the meeting as part of a “science-based comprehensive review,” and Dr. Vaughn shared first-hand experience as a practicing physician who had to adapt to “top-down”, often draconian, pandemic policies that upended the traditional doctor-patient relationship.

Dr. Ryan Cole Thanks the FLCCC Army

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to sincerely thank everyone who thought of me. If there is any way I can one day repay humanity for what has been done for me during this challenging time, I will—and I will continue to do so. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”— Dr. Ryan Cole

LEARN MORE

Dr. Carman’s Latest in Series on Women’s Health

Take control with the latest guide in a series on Women's Health from FLCCC Senior Fellow, Nutritional & Holistic Health, Dr. Kristina Carman.

Learn more about the four phases of menstruation, the hormones involved, and healthy recipes to support menstrual health in 'A Comprehensive Guide to Women's Cyclical Hormonal Health.’

DOWNLOAD GUIDE

SUPPORT HONEST MEDICINE

Connect Without Fear of Censorship

Like what you’ve seen and read in today’s highlights? One thing is for sure, we’ll be talking about it all at the FLCCC Forums. Drop by today and continue the discussion or start a new one.

JOIN US

Thank You For Reading

As always, we’re glad to have you with us. The battle for Honest Medicine rages on!

Here’s how you can help