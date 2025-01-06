This Week: We look back at the highlights of 2024 and bid good riddance to the Global Engagement Center.

FLCCC’s 2024 Year in Review

It’s Back — Flu Fear!

Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Lynn Fynn (@Fynnderella1) breaks down the Bird Flu fear campaign and what you need to know.

‘There is No Imminent Pandemic’

Let’s stop the madness and avoid another hysteria like we saw nearly 5 years ago —FLCCC President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon

Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish — Global Engagement Center Bankrupt

From RealClearPolitics.com —”Obama’s Censorship Office Goes Bankrupt”

The Global Engagement Center, an office housed within the State Department and aiming to thwart disinformation and misinformation, has been forced by Congress to close up shop. It’s no mystery why; the taxpayer-backed GEC violated its mandate to work only overseas and devolved into a partisan enabler of speech suppression in the United States.

What started out as a CIA toolkit deployed against third-world despots and kleptocracies was eventually re-shored, repurposed, and redistributed across a handful of federal agencies and systematically weaponized against ANY American who questioned ANYTHING about COVID-19.

The Stanford Internet Observatory also took part in this free-speech shakedown. Stanford professor and candidate to lead the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, tried to warn us, and was immediately Twitter banned. Dr. Pierre Kory also took on this issue.

Although the Stanford Internet Observatory, or SIO, pledged its work was to “defend democracy,” it trampled on founding American principles as it sought to implement a censorship regime to quiet those questioning the political establishment.

We are happy to report that along with GEC, the SIO is no more.

If you recall, the GEC’s kindred spirit, the Department of Homeland Security's (now-defunt) Disinformation Governance Board, gave us one of the top-shelf cringeworthy moments of the entire shamdemic — the Mary Poppins-inspired sing-song TikTok video warning of the dangers of “disinformation.”

The fact that this (clinical?) mania remains in circulation is almost cruel-and-unusual punishment for its creator, Disinformation Czar Nina Jankowicz, who, post COVID, has half-heartedly tried to reinvent herself with the book, How to be A Woman Online, and with a new Substack where she frets over what will become of Ukraine.

Our unsolicited advice for Ms. Jankowicz? Stick with what you know — You own the perky, Stasi wing of the pro-censorship, dystopian show-tune space—act like it.

Could Repurposed Drugs Become Pillar of New Health Policy?

FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Mary Talley Bowden examines use cases and safety concerns of one of the most popular repurposed drugs in her latest Substack.

Repurposed Drugs to Treat Terminal Cancer

