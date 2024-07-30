The FLCCC Alliance

COVID’s Surprising Silver Linings
Jenna McCarthy spoils us with a cathartic collection of COVID reflections in her latest book, "Yanke Doodle Soup".
  
Jenna McCarthy
The Time For Honest Medicine™ is Now: HHR July 28, 2024
The time for Honest Medicine is now, the world celebrates ivermectin day, the Hope Accord inspires action, and the COVID coverups continue to pile up.
  
FLCCC Alliance
FLCCC Statement of Support for The Hope Accord
In alignment with our mission to empower health, restore trust, and create a better future for healthcare, FLCCC Alliance stands resolutely in support…
  
FLCCC Alliance
Vax Revelations: HHR July 21, 2024
"Vaccine hesitancy" arrives three years late, "Safe and effective" limps into its new role of the Marlboro Man (minus the alpha), and the FLCCC Weekly…
  
FLCCC Alliance
The Great Awakening Doesn’t Wear a Watch
People are either wide awake, in the process of coming to, or still out cold.
  
FLCCC Alliance
 and 
Jenna McCarthy
Women's Health: HHR July 7, 2024
Senior Fellows Drs. Lindley and Biss make sense of women's health post COVID-19, a military RN shares her vaccine injury MyStory, and Dr. Joseph Varon…
  
FLCCC Alliance
A July 4th Message from FLCCC Alliance President Dr. Joseph Varon
On this day, let us remember that the freedom we cherish extends beyond our political system; it includes the freedom to access truthful, effective…
  
FLCCC Alliance
June 2024

Brain Health: HHR June 30, 2024
The “gold-standard” study on Alzheimer’s Disease is retracted, Dr. Gazda updates the Brain Health Guide, Dr. Vaughn presents to the House Judiciary…
  
FLCCC Alliance
Flu Fear: HHR June 23, 2024
FLCCC senior fellows and Dr. Peter McCullough cut through the Bird Flu fearmongering, legal actions against Pfizer by the Kansas Attorney General, and…
  
FLCCC Alliance
FLCCC Alliance Welcomes 10 New Senior Fellows to International Fellowship Program
Global expansion of FLCCC Fellowship Program now includes 16 countries, representing 30 medical specialties worldwide.
  
FLCCC Alliance
COVID & Cancer: HHR June 16, 2024
Two new studies link COVID shots to cancer, FLCCC Alliance senior fellows take on hospital closures; contaminated mRNA, and the Weekly Webinar examines…
  
FLCCC Alliance
You Had My Trust… and You Blew It
COVID was little more than a big, fat, criminal test of human conformity, gullibility, and susceptibility.
  
FLCCC Alliance
 and 
Jenna McCarthy
120
